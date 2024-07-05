Satsang, a great blessing

Whenever a satsang happens, it is a great blessing for the attendees. Adi Sankara says, “satsangatve nissangatvam, nissangatve nirmohatvam, nirmohatve nischalatattvam, nischalatatve jivanmukti.” “(Through the company of the wise there comes non-attachment, freedom from delusion, resulting in self knowledge)“. Andal also emphasises this when she says, ‘Koodi irundhu kulirdhelor” (experiencing God). Listening to discourses on God is in itself a huge blessing, said Damal S. Ramakrishnan in a discourse.

Sage Suka informs King Parikshit, who is cursed with death in seven days’ time, that listening to the learned expositions on Bhagawan is a rare blessing, adding that only those whose ancestors in the last seven generations had performed dharmic deeds are likely to be blessed with being part of a satsang. Yudhishthira, the epitome of dharma, spent time with Krishna, but was not blessed enough to be in a satsang with Him. Similarly, Arjuna. However, Parikshit was blessed, says Suka, who proceeds to discourse on Bhagavatham, instructing the king on God, His approachability, His sporting test of bhaktas and His attainability. Do not the gopikas sing, “Sravana Mangalam sreemtaha hitam?” “(Krishna, you will give us darshan, you will come running to us when we listen to your history)“.

One may ask what benefit one can reap by listening to Bhagavata Puranam? What does the Ramayana teach? Does it not show that overnight fortunes will change in this world, but one should accept the same with fortitude and equanimity? The last verse in Rama Pattabishekham says wherever Ramayana is narrated, one’s ancestors will be present in that place, as it were, and bless their lineage. The Vedas say it is incumbent on a son to listen to satsang, perform shraddham once a year and visit Gaya at least once and offer pinda dhanam. Only with ancestors’ blessings can one progress in spiritual life.