Sastras guide us to right path

Published - November 04, 2024 05:00 am IST

The Supreme One wants all jivatmas to enjoy the bliss of being in Sri Vaikuntha. So, He gave us the Sastras to guide us in choosing the right path. The Sastras give us a list of dos and don’ts. In the Bhagavad Gita, chapter 16 verse 24, it is said that our conduct should be in accordance with the stipulations laid down in the Sastras, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi in a discourse. But we do not have the jnana to know that adherence to Sastraic rules will pave the way for liberation.

At least, if we ask for the Lord’s forgiveness for our acts of omission and commission, there can be some redemption for us. But we must not make the breaking of rules a habit. Parasara Bhatta says that there are some people in the world who are like the moths which approach a lamp and are burnt in the flame. The moth is attracted by the bright flame, and flies towards it, but its liking for the flame also signals its end. A lamp is there for a positive reason, namely, to dispel darkness. But the moth not knows its purpose, and is drawn to it, only to die.

Likewise, there are people who misuse the Sastras, or do not make the effort to understand the Sastras. Such people can never break free from the cycle of births and deaths. It is futile to say that one believes in the Lord, but not in the Sastras which He gave us. Without the Sastras, we cannot understand Him.

