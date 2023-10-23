Saraswati puja uplifts all

October 23, 2023 04:36 am | Updated 04:36 am IST

Saraswati is the Goddess of everything we need to learn in life — knowledge, professional skills, wordly wisdom, or to reach God — which is why She is celebrated during Navaratri, Suchitra Balasubramaninan said in a discourse.

Saraswati puja is also observed as Ayudha puja. Regardless of our line of work — some of us work with musical or heavy instruments, some engage their cerebral skills for a living — we all need the blessings of the Goddess of learning. In particular, it is an occasion to pray, meditate, and seek the blessings of Sarada in Sringeri, who is none other than Saraswati Herself.

When Adi Sankara, the exponent of Advaita philosophy, embarked upon the task of establishing his school of thought across the country, he wanted to engage in a defining debate with Mandanamisrar, a grihasta, who believed none should escape karmic duties. The two scholars from opposing philosophies debated for many days, with Mandanamisra’s wife Sarasavani as the moderator. The two scholars wore garlands with the understanding that the wearer of the garland that faded would lose the debate. Mandanamisra’s garland began to fade when Adi Sankara successfully answered a question posed by his wife. Mandanamisra then became Adi Sankara’s disciple, and Sarasavani followed them as they travelled northwards.

When they reached the banks of the Tungabhadra near Sringagiri, Adi Sankara came across the rare sight of a snake protecting from the hot rays of the noon sun a pregnant, birthing frog with its hood. Realising the sanctity of the place, where even natural enemies showed mercy to other creatures, Adi Sankara looked at Sarasavani, who was none other than Goddess Saraswati. With a smile, She made Sringeri Her abode. It continues to be a seat of learning.