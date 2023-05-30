Saranagati: simply surrender

May 30, 2023 05:09 am | Updated 05:09 am IST

“I am depending upon you entirely,” is a statement all of us have made, at one time or the other in our lives, to a family member or a friend. However, saints and savants will rarely do, preferring to appeal directly to the Supreme. Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was once startled to see a villager milling rice powder with tears pouring down his eyes. A concerned Paramahamsa offered to help him, but the man replied that the rice being ground reminded of high philosophy. “Paramatma, the Supreme, sends us all jivatmas to earth and we all get ground in earthly matters”, he said. Ramakrishna Paramahamsa made him lift the grinding stone and pointing to the few rice grains that remained unground under the axle, said, “Do you see the few grains of rice that are close to the axle and still unground? The axle is like God’s feet. Cling to it, thinking of Him and surrender to Him, He is waiting to protect you.” The act of surrender to God — Saranagati is simple but highly effective; God has said it is His duty to protect those who have surrendered to Him, said Dhamal S Perundevi in a discourse.

How does saranagati work? By following the six characteristics of Saranagati. These are: doing only what pleases God, like upholding dharma; disassociating oneself from anything that He does not like; thirdly, possessing resolute faith that God is the Protector; fourth, staying steadfast in the belief that God will take care, regardless of the setbacks that are a part of life; next, worship only Him; and lastly, one should have no other thought but that of the Supreme Being.

Saranagati is not an impossible target. There are numerous examples of those who sought saranagati with full faith; the best being the surrender of Prahlada, Vibhishana, Panchali, Gajendra, Ahalya and Dhruva. In Krishna avatar, He says, “Abandon all varieties of dharma and simply surrender unto Me alone. I shall liberate you from all sinful reactions; do not fear.” When Vibhishana surrenders to Rama, why does He accept him, although he is the brother of an enemy, into the fold? “It is my duty to offer him protection, since he has reposed faith in Me and surrendered to Me, realising his brother is in the wrong,” says Rama. Sita goes one step further in protecting the hapless when she dissuades Hanuman from slaying the rakshasis who guarded Her. “Is there anyone who has not made a mistake in this world? It is my duty to protect everyone.”