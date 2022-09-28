Sarabhanga is blessed

In the very first verse of Aranya Kanda, Valmiki gives a word picture of Rama who strode into the forest with His ‘Kothanda’ strung in position, and His countenance which was always pleasing as the moon’s now reflecting the heat and sternness of the sun. After freeing Viradha from his curse, Rama came to the ashram of sage Sarabhanga, who, like the other realised sages in the forest, saw Him as the very Lord incarnate, as well as a Kshatriya warrior of the Ikshvaku race whose presence would protect the penance of the sages, pointed out Sri B. Damodhara Dikshitar in a discourse.

As Rama was about to enter Sarabhanga’s ashram, they saw a wonderful sight. Indra had come with his chariot and seeing Rama approach the ashram, Indra left the place. When Rama entered the ashram, Sarabhanga told Him about the purpose of Indra’s visit, which was to escort him to Brahma Loka as his life on earth was over. He had earned this owing to the merits of his penance. But Sarabhanga had declined Indra’s offer since he knew a greater fortune awaited him. What great merit of his could have brought Rama to his ashram at that juncture? For, here stood before him, the Supreme Lord, the granter of the most coveted state of moksha, far greater than all the other worlds such as Brahma Loka.

Seeing Rama in front of him, he offered all his merits to Him. This is appropriate for in the sage’s vision, Rama is at once a human being and the Supreme Lord, say interpreters. By way of blessing he might have given Rama the merits. But by way of seeking the highest goal of moksha, this offer can be seen as an act of renunciation of all karma which automatically leads to salvation. Sarabhanga, being a great yogi, then entered the fire to give up his life in Rama’s presence.