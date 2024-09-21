Sani Bhagawan’s sanctity

Sani Bhagawan is in general seen as some deity to be feared and avoided as he is associated with bad times. This perception worried and depressed Sani Bhagawan who yearned to become a deity associated with auspiciousness (Mangalam). The legend behind Narada helping him attain the same explains the importance of Purattasi Saturdays, observed Thirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh.

When Sani Bhagawan, whose name alludes to the slow motion of the planet Saturn associated with Him, approached Narada with his plaint, the celestial rishi took him to Brindavan where Lord Mahavishnu was living among the shepherds as child Krishna. The demoness Holika, who had the boon of not being affected by fire, was waiting there with the aim of killing the child. Holika , sister of Hiranyakashyap, had an ancient grouse against Lord Vishnu and was hoping for revenge by killing the child Krishna. Narada advised Sani Bhagawan to kill the demoness and thus gain the favour of the Lord. Sani Bhagawan destroyed the demoness with just one glance and Krishna, pleased with his service, declared, “Hereafter, the early morning period of your day (Saturday) will be called ‘Sani Ushas’ and it will be considered a very auspicious time, irrespective of the day’s tithi or nakshatra.”

The Lord also stated that He would incarnate as Balaji in Tirumala in Kali Yuga and devotees who offered their prayers to Him on Saturdays would get His grace. Accordingly, He appeared as Balaji in Tirumala in the Tamil month of Purattasi. Saturdays in this month are the most auspicious day to visit the Lord of the Seven Hills and the Sani Ushas period remains a most auspicious period for starting any new endeavour.