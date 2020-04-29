The Upanishads are storehouses of the wisdom pertaining to the Eternal and Infinite Brahman. This wisdom is revealed in many ways; sometimes in the form of exchanges between a disciple and preceptor, or as stories, parables, analogies, etc, or as the findings of some of the ancient sages when they were steeped in meditation.

For instance, the Chandogya Upanishad contains several Vidyas such as Bhooma Vidya, Prajapati Vidya, Vaishwanara Vidya, Sandilya Vidya, and so on that teach the art of meditation that leads one towards the ultimate goal Brahman. It is important that the spiritual aspirant in search of the highest wisdom places absolute trust and faith in the conclusions of the sages who have dedicated their lifetime to gain access to these vidyas, pointed out Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse. The Sandilya Vidya is named after the great sage Sandilya who had the revelation of the Supreme Being. In this vidya, he teaches how to focus the thought on the all comprehensive Brahman. In one sense, it teaches the essence of the entire Upanishad wisdom, for it highlights the value of meditation as a continuous inner mental activity to be practised by each individual until such time when the Truth is revealed within oneself. For, only when one thinks deeply and constantly is there a chance to get deeper into the core of many issues.

In this quest, the aspirant is urged to correlate the external world of perception with one’s inner experience through uninterrupted meditation. Without harbouring any doubt or suspicion, if one continues to meditate with intense faith in the words of the sage to whom this method of realising Brahman has been revealed, one is sure to attain Brahman at some point of time in future.