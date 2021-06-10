Salvation via surrender

No one knows the end which we call salvation, and hence the path is also most hazy. But from the Charama Sloka in the Bhagavad Gita, it is clear that salvation means release from all sins. It is a herculean task to be released from all sins and not within human effort at all, pointed out Asuri Sri Madhavachariar in a discourse. The compassionate Lord gives a direct promise to humanity that by seeking refuge at His feet we can attain this end. To the question of the worship of other celestial beings such as Rudra, Brahma, Indra, Agni, etc, who are propitiated through yagas, yagnas, etc, for fulfilment of laukika ends, He makes it clear that because He is the antaratma in all beings and pervades the entire universe, they are able to grant boons etc. Their power ends here, and when it comes to granting Moksha, it is His sole prerogative.

In the Charama Sloka His Supremacy is explicit. “Take refuge in Me alone,” He proclaims. “I shall release you from all sins.” Though the statement “You can give up all other dharmas,” has given rise to many interpretations, the discerning jivatma cannot miss the ultimate message emerging from it. The essence of the karma yoga He has taught, which is engaging in selfless nitya and naimittika karma with no eye on fruits and with the focus that this attitude will please Him, is to be inferred in the statement that one can give up all dharmas. All the confusion in our minds about what is to be done and avoided, about commitment to truth, ordained duties, and other such acts binding on one’s thought and word, can be cleared in toto if only we repose faith in His protective powers. Once this faith is firmly established, the jivatma continues to lead life in such a way that will meet the Lord’s approval.