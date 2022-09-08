Sakuni’s advice

Although Sakuni is seen as the cause for the troubles of the Pandavas, initially he advises Duryodhana to give up his envy of the Pandavas, said Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse. But Duryodhana is unwilling to take his uncle’s advice. Sakuni tells Duryodhana about the might of the Pandavas. He says Arjuna worshipped Agni and received many weapons from the latter. Duryodhana has been lamenting that he has no one on his side. Sakuni points out to him how wrong he is. He asks Duryodhana to think of his strengths, instead of thinking negatively all the time. He says Drona and his son Asvattama will pay heed to Duryodhana, he being the ruling king’s heir. Karna is a great archer, capable of inflicting severe blows on the Pandavas. Bhishma, the greatest among men, is with the Kauravas. Kripacharya, Jayadratha and many more are in Duryodhana’s camp. Why should he worry?

Encouraged by these words, Duryodhana says that if all these people are with him, then he can conquer the Pandavas. Sakuni then tells him that defeating the Pandavas on the battlefield is an impossibility. But there are other ways of destroying them. Duryodhana says that if he can destroy the Pandavas, without incurring losses, he would welcome such a plan. Sakuni then tells Duryodhana that he will get Yudhishthira to play a game of dice. Yudhishthira likes the game, but is not good at it. But Sakuni is a master of the game. So he knows he can easily defeat Yudhishthira. Sakuni says he will deprive Yudhishthira of his kingdom and all his wealth. Sakuni only talks of grabbing all of the Pandavas’ riches, but he does not mention Draupadi as a possible stake in the game. He tells Duryodhana that Dhritarashtra must invite the Pandavas to Hastinapura and command Yudhishthira to play the game.