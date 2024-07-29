Sakubai’s prema bhakti

Our scriptural history is replete with instances of God coming down to help His devotee, happy to be heeding to their supplicating call. Constant bhakti, whereby one thinks or communicates with God even while carrying out mundane daily chores, is true surrender. In such a case, the Lord will come down to earth and willingly bear all hardship for His devotee, said P. Swaminathan in a discourse. Rendering the extraordinary to the ordinary person, who is a true devotee, is a sport the Lord revels in. Sakubai was a young girl, born to pious parents in Maharashtra, was extremely devoted to Lord Vittala from her childhood. Married at 12 years, and suffering abuse and torture at her in-laws’ house, she carried out her never ending chores all the time thinking of Her beloved Vittala. When a group of savants pass by the river where she is washing clothes, their cries ‘Panduranga, Vittalaa’, draws her like a magnet and she proceeds towards Pandharpur. Lord Vittala, aware of Sakubai’s devotion, takes her place in her in-laws’ house to prevent her absence being detected. He promises His Divine Consort Rukhmini that He would return once Sakubai returns from Pandahrpur.

Presenting Himself as Sakubai, He suffers all the hardship that the young devotee did. Sakubai, meanwhile, is ecstatic serving the Lord in Pandharpur and her prema bhakti is visible to all. One day she faints and passes away, and other devotees complete her last rites. Goddess Rukhmini, realising that Vittalaa would continue to impersonate Sakubai until she reappeared in her marital home, revives Sakubai and sends her home. When news of her death is conveyed to her in-laws, they realise that none but Vittalaa had been serving them in the guise of Sakubai and repent for their sins.