Saiva Agamas equal to Vedas

Saint Thirumoolar’s verses known as Thirumandiram are part of the collection of verses known as Thirumurai. Saint Thirumoolar had many disciples, whose names we come across in his Thirumandiram. One of them was Malangan. Paayiram is the introductory portion of Thirumandiram, said R. Narayanan in a discourse. In this section, Thirumoolar explains the significance of the Saiva Agamas to Malangan. Thirumoolar tells Malangan the reason why he left Kailasa and came to the earth. He says that he came to tell the world about the sacred texts which Lord Siva taught to Uma Devi, namely the Saiva agamas.

There were two important categories of sacred works, which Lord Siva taught. The Vedas were taught by Him to four sages. The Saiva Agamas were taught by Him to His Consort Uma Devi. Thus Thirumoolar shows that the Saiva Agamas are equal to the Vedas in importance. Actually, Thirumoolar came to see sage Agastya, but divine will was such that he became the recipient of Agamic knowledge. It is the result of this divine will which Thirumoolar is pointing to here.

While it might have been Thirumoolar’s intention to meet Agastya, Lord Siva had other plans for him. Thirumoolar then says that Uma Devi is the embodiment of bliss. She is the One who saved Thirumoolar from the cycle of births and deaths and granted him moksha. She reigns in the temple town of Thiruvavaduthurai, says Thirumoolar. Lord Parvathi did penance in Thiruvavaduthurai. Thirumoolar stayed at Thiruvavaduthurai, and his mention of Uma Devi shows that Thirumoolar worshipped both Siva and His Consort. This is how a devotee should worship. As Ardhanarisvara, Siva is seen as a half male, half female God, for one half is given to Parvati, showing the inseparability of Siva and Parvati.