Saguna and Nirguna

The entire scriptures comprising the Vedas and the Vedanta truths are created by the Lord and they all speak about the Supreme Truth. As stated in the Gita, by whatever name He is addressed, the reference is to the One Supreme Lord alone. Krishna states that He alone is the Highest Truth spoken about in the Vedas and that this Truth can be realised only through scriptures, and above all by His grace, pointed out Sri Krishna Premi Swamigal in a discourse.

Among the various forms and approaches to devotion, the two main are worship of the Formless Brahman, Nirguna Brahman and of the Brahman with auspicious attributes, Saguna Brahman. Both Nirguna and Saguna Brahma upasanas are explained to Arjuna in the Gita. Nirguna Brahma Upasana is very demanding. One should have ‘sama-darsana,’ that is, the ability to view both joy and sorrow with an equal mind. This is possible only to those who are able to control the senses and the mind, which ironically, overpowers individuals. It does not mean that a Brahma Nishta, one who has such equanimity, is distanced from the world. He sees Brahma swaroopa in all objects and beings in this world and this makes him compassionate to all. The Lord shows that though Nirguna Brahma upasana is deemed higher, Saguna upasana is easier to practise by many who are yet to reach the higher levels of realisation. In Saguna Upasana, the omniscient, omnipresent and omnipotent Lord is also shown as an embodiment of compassion.

As the antaryami in all beings, He rules each and every aspect of creation. One who is able to fix his mind and heart in such a God is known as His bhakta. In His incarnations His forms as Narasimha, Rama or Krishna are suitable to be the object of our meditation. Worship of His auspicious qualities is a sure means for salvation for all of us.