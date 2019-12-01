Sadana for Chitta Suddhi

None can understand the truth of Brahman and statements such as ‘Brahman is limitless as the sky,’ at best can serve as partial and temporary truths. Suppose the following directions are given to a person who has to reach a particular place; there is a car in front of it, and a bird is perched on the roof. These indications are temporary and by the time the person reaches the place, the car and the bird may have left the place. But still, using other cues, the person may identify the destination. Just as the example of showing the moon as being present between the branches is to enable one to catch the glimpse of it, though it is nowhere near the branches, sacred texts help in the spiritual quest by showing the possible ways to make the leap to grasp the truth, pointed out Swami Vidyashankara Saraswati in a discourse.

In this context, Adi Sankara’s works, his Prakarana granthas and hymns in praise of the many deities continue to inspire each one with this desire to know and experience Brahman through sadana. Sastras advise the practices of worship and upasanas to maintain chitta suddhi, which alone can help to overcome the hurdles of worldly attractions. The house that is cleaned does not remain so after a couple of days, though it is well locked. Dust and dirt accumulate and the cleaning process has to be repeated. So too, the purity of mind can be maintained only by constant vigil against evil and unnecessary thoughts that easily enter and pervade to settle down. The truth of the imperishable Brahman and atma against all else that is perishable has to get embedded in one’s consciousness. This is the sadana that enables one to cross samsara to salvation. The acharya also teaches that it is only through God’s grace that He can be realised.