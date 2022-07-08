Sacrificing for society

Eid-ul-Azha, which falls on this (the 10th) day of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, honours prophets Ibrahim and his first son Ismail — the former for his readiness to sacrifice even his son for God, and the latter for offering himself willingly in fulfillment of his father's divine vision. In commemoration of the selflessness of these prophets, an animal is ritually slaughtered on this day. However, the Koran makes it clear that animal sacrifice is not a propitiatory ritual to appease God. Real sacrifice lies in selflessly committing ourselves to the service of humanity.

The Koran describes the sacrificial animal as had'i (a philanthropic offering) the meat of which is to be distributed among the poor and the needy. For the necessitous seventh-century Arabs, this was the most appropriate benefaction. But today, the best gift would be every little act done to alleviate the economic hardship of societies fighting for survival in the aftermath of a deadly pandemic. Needless to say, in these trying circumstances, nothing would please God more than Muslims minimising their expenditure on ceremonial sacrifices to take care of their relatives, friends and neighbours beleaguered by disease and privation.

Eid-ul-Azha also marks the end of the period of the Haj, which according to the Koran is an occasion for people to assemble and “witness the benefits — spiritual and temporal — provided for them” (liyash'hadu manafiha lahum).

Put differently, in Haj Muslims have a unique international forum which, after the Haj is performed, may be put to effective use to address global issues. Indeed, the Prophet's historic Last Sermon was delivered during the Haj. This distinctive quality of the Haj to lend itself to both spiritual and mundane interpretations makes it one of Islam’s most humanitarian institutions, worthy of celebration on this day.

(By A. Faizur Rahman)