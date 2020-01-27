Sacred Thirumurugattrupadai

Thirumurugattrupadai is one of the works in the Sangam era anthology titled Pathupaattu. It is a devotional poem, where all six divine abodes of Lord Muruga find place. It has a further distinction. It is included in the Tamil Saivite canonical texts known as Thirumurais. It is, in fact, the eleventh Thirumurai in this collection. While the six abodes of Lord Muruga have been in continuous worship till date, the names by which we refer to some of these places are different from the names which Nakkeerar uses for them in his verses. So, it is clear that they were known by those names in the past. Tiruchendur, for example, is referred to as Thirucheeralaiavai in Thirumurugattrupadai. Palani is referred to as Thiru Avinankudi. Every letter in Thirumurugattrupadai has the power of a mantra, which explains its popularity, elaborated S. Gangadharan, in a discourse. Even those not familiar with the other Sangam works, learn to recite this hymn in praise of Lord Muruga.

The lines in praise of the deity of Palani begin with a description of the people who go to meet Lord Muruga, to pay obeisance to Him. Leading the procession are sages. The appearance of these sages is described vividly by the poet. Their garments are fashioned out of the bark of trees. Their hair is as white as a conch. A deer skin is draped across their chests. Their appearance is skeletal, with their rib cage protruding. The next line gives us an idea as to why they look so thin. They eat very little, foregoing food for several days, says the poet. There is no malice in them, and they do not wish anyone ill. Their minds are free of anger. Because of their jnana, they are natural leaders. They are not prey to temptations of the flesh, and therefore, they are free from suffering.