Rukmini’s determination

July 28, 2022 06:02 IST

Sage Yajnavalkya decided to take up sanyasa. He had accumulated riches, which were gifts he had received from kings. He wanted to divide his wealth between his two wives. But one of them, Maitreyi, asked him what he was going to seek. When he answered that he sought moksha, she wanted to know if his wealth would not get him moksha. He said it wouldn’t and then explained to her about Brahmam, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. He said that to attain moksha, one must first listen to what Acharyas said about Brahmam. The next step was to think about what one had heard. Gradually, one would be able to focus one’s mind on His form.

We find Rukmini giving a demonstration of Yajnavalkya’s advice. She heard sages and scholars extol Krishna’s qualities. She decided to marry Him, though she had not yet seen Him, thus showing us that sravana is the first step in our attempt to attain the lotus feet of the Lord. Rukmini was clear in her mind that she must wed Krishna. But her five brothers had other plans for her. Her father Bhishmaka had five sons — Rukmi, Rukmaratha, Rukmabahu, Rukmakesa and Rukmamali. Just as our indriyas prevent us from reaching the Paramatma, so did the five brothers of Rukmini try to keep her from marrying Lord Krishna. They chose Sisupala as the bridegroom. Lending his support to them was Jarasandha, who had his own grievances against Krishna.

Jarasandha was the father-in-law of Kamsa, having given his two daughters in marriage to Kamsa. With Krishna killing Kamsa, the two women had become widows. So Jarasandha wanted to do his best to keep Krishna from coming anywhere near Vidarbha, where Rukmini’s wedding was to take place. But Rukmini was unwavering in her determination to wed Krishna, and despite all hurdles, she attained her goal.

