Royal devotion

March 14, 2023 04:35 am | Updated March 13, 2023 04:34 pm IST

Azhwars, the Vaishnavite saints, were living exemplars of devotion. Each of them experienced and envisioned the Almighty in their unique way, but in a manner that resonated with the faithful. The first three saints, Poigai Azhwar, Boothathazhwar and Pei Azhwar, sang on Vaikunta Perumal and Ulagalandha Perumal; Thirumazhisai Azhwar rendered the glory of the antharyami Perumal or the God within all of us; Nammazhwar, Periyazhwar and Andal were immersed in Krishna bhakti; for Madhurakavi Azhwar, his acharyan Nammazhwar was everything; Thirumangai Azhwar highlighted the importance of the Divya Desams through his pasurams; for Thiruppaanazhwar and Thondaradippodi Azhwar, Lord Ranganatha was the ultimate. Kulasekhara Azhwar simply saw Rama in everything. In fact, among the more learned, Kulasekhara is referred to as Kulasekhara Perumal because of his utter devotion to Lord Rama, Thirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh said in a discourse.

In Vaishanava parlance, Perumal always denotes Uttama Purusha who is none other than Rama. As mentioned in Valmiki Ramayana, all the qualities desirable in a man and a king — gunam, dharmam, veeram, vidhvat, satyam, priyam, etc., — are found in Rama and he is celebrated as ‘kula’ (characteristics) Perumal.

Kulasekhara Perumal was born under the Punarpoosam star in the month of Maasi. Active in his royal duties as the ruler of a Chera kingdom — records show he waged wars with Cholas and Pandayas when necessary — he was a staunch devotee of Rama. Once, while listening to a discourse on the Ramayana, he was so moved by the narration of the plight of Rama’s army setting forth to invade Sri Lanka that he shouted he would rally his army in support of Rama’s rescue mission for Sita. Kulasekhara Perumal penned the entire Ramayana in ten verses; Kamban’s epochal work in 10,000 verses came much later. He exemplified unwavering faith in his works, specially Perumal Thirumozhi. “Dear God, even if you heap troubles on me, I will not forsake you. If a mother hits a child, does not the child cling to her legs and cry? I too will cling to you,” he wrote.