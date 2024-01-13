Ring in the new with Bhogi

January 13, 2024 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST

Bhogi falls on the last day of Margazhi, a month that Lord Krishna calls His own. Throughout the month, through her Tiruppavai, Andal guides everyone on the simplest way to devotion through namasankirtan, and concludes with the verse on total surrender on the last day, extolling the efficacy of chanting Govinda’s name thrice. Adi Sankara too reiterates the same in Bhaja Govindham, said Dhamal S. Ramakrishnan in a discourse. Chanting Govinda’s name three times is the mantra one needs for salvation in Kali Yug.

While Vaishnava temples celebrate Andal’s wedding on the evening of Bhogi, the day also signals the last few hours of Dakshnayanam. It is the day when sun prepares to change directions and head north (Uttarayanam) from south. The festival is also observed as Indra vizha. As someone who enjoys bhogum in Indralok, wherefore he is also called Bhogi. As rain god, he is also celebrated and saluted for a bountiful monsoon. The Tamil epic Silapathikaram says Indra Vizha was celebrated for 27 days in Kaveripoompattinam. While being productive is important, one should not get puffed up with ego. This is the lesson Lord Krishna teaches Indra when the latter demands gratitude from all ayarpadis. Krishna holds aloft Govardhan mountain and protects the faithful from Indra’s fury and the latter realises his folly and becomes humble.

Historically, Bhogi is also observed as Kari kazhi vizha, where kari refers to monsoon; the festival is therefore a farewell to the monsoon, and the husk from the harvest is burnt. It symbolises burning the old, negative thoughts and replacing them with new, positive ones. As Andal says, “Theeyinil doosagum seppelorempavai” ( Singing His glory will make our sins vanish, like cotton in a fire).