Result of meditation

The Supreme Brahman is beyond human thought and speech, say the scriptures and to search for the Nirguna Brahman who is transcendent, formless and without attributes is more difficult than to worship Saguna Brahman who can be approached by meditating on His gunas. Adi Sankara has indicated that though Nirguna Upasana is the final goal to be attained, Saguna Upasana is also equally efficacious to lead to the ultimate end, pointed out Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse.

In various instances in his bashyas, the acharya has shown that in essence both are one and the same, even as the two sides of a coin. Just as a judge adopts the suitable dress code when discharging his duty in court, Brahman too dons the Saguna aspect when engaged in Srishti, Stiti and Laya. But Brahman is the essence of eternal consciousness and bliss, Sat-chit-ananda. He does not depend on any of the indriyas while all of them depend on Him for their functioning. He can see without eyes and hear without ears. He is smaller than the smallest; like the tip of a grain such as barley, millet or mustard. He is also bigger, higher and greater than the biggest, highest and greatest.

The acharya has endorsed the advantages of Saguna upasana and in keeping with the saying, ‘As you think so you become,’ one begins to imbibe and incorporate Brahman’s attributes when meditation is practised in earnest. Gradually, one begins to understand that the same unique Brahman with and without attributes is also the indweller in the cave of one’s heart. His subtle presence holds absolute sway over the entire universe and creation both at the macro and micro levels. No being or aspect of the universe can ever exist on its own power or capacity. This awareness confers a sense of humility and serves to reorient individual perception of one’s own life and aims.