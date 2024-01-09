Respect for all life forms

January 09, 2024 04:24 am | Updated 04:24 am IST

When man assumes that everything in the world is created for him, he becomes arrogant. When we do not respect Nature, then the consequences can be disastrous. Many species of animals are on the verge of extinction, because men hunted them down for sport. Many trees and plants are lost because of our callousness. But the ancient Tamils had a healthy respect for Nature, as is seen from Tamil literature, said Malayaman in a discourse.

In Akananooru, we read of a man driving a chariot. The bells of the chariot jingle. The hero of the poem sees a swarm of bees on the bushes by the side of the road. He is afraid that the sound of the bells will frighten the bees away. So he stops his chariot, and ties up the clapper in every bell, so that the bells make no sound. So considerate is this man even towards bees! We read of a king called Pegan, who saw a peacock spreading its wings and dancing. He thought it was shivering because it felt cold. He therefore offered his shawl to the peacock.

King Paari saw a jasmine creeper that was trailing on the ground without support. He got off his chariot, and draped the creeper over it. Silappadikaram tells the story of King Shibi. An eagle chased a dove in order to kill it and eat it. When Shibi saw the plight of the dove, he offered his own flesh to the eagle as food, so that it would not kill the dove. After all, the eagle just needed flesh as food. What did it matter if it was the dove’s or his own, was Shibi’s reasoning.