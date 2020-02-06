Resourceful Hanuman

Valmiki captures the many facets of Hanuman’s unique capabilities, such as his resourcefulness, courage, demeanour, speech, etc, that are reflected in the many ways he deals with people in various contexts. It is fate that the truths Hanuman expresses in Ravana’s court that reveal his genuine concern for Ravana and for Lanka’s future, sound most distasteful to the rakshasa king, pointed out Damal Sri Ramakrishnan and Srimati Perundevi in a discourse.

Having fulfilled his prime mission, namely handing over Rama’s signet ring to Sita and also obtaining the Chudamani from her to be given to Rama as proof of his having seen Sita, Hanuman destroys the lovely groves and gardens to attract Ravana’s attention. As expected, when the rakshasa warriors attack him, he easily overpowers and kills them. Finally he allows himself to be bound by the Brahmastra aimed by Indrajit, which incidentally takes him to Ravana’s presence. Without mincing matters, he proudly announces himself as the messenger and servant of Sugriva and Rama; that he is a monkey by birth and has come as a monkey and is not anyone in disguise as Ravana and others suspect. He has seen Sita in captivity and he warns Ravana that it is not right for him to detain another’s wife.

Ravana’s wealth and virtue have been gained through practice of austerities. Virtue is lost when one becomes unrighteous. Having enjoyed the good accruing from his virtue the time has come to reap the consequence of the sin of coveting Sita. He warns him that Sita, held captive, spells disaster to Lanka. She has already consumed Lanka with her moral power. If only Ravana should ponder on this without bias, and realise that none can withstand the heat of Rama’s wrath, he could choose to give back Sita.