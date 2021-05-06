Repository of mercy

Kooratazhvan, in his Varadaraja Stavam refers to Lord Varadaraja of Kanchi as Srinidhim and also Dayanidhim. The description of the Lord as Srinidhim reminds us of the role of Goddess Mahalakshmi in bringing us close to the Lord, and thereby paving the way for our eventual liberation. He is also Dayanidhim — He is the repository of daya (mercy). His mercy is not finite. It is a wealth of mercy, which is what saves His devotees. Kooratazhvan also uses the description ‘sarva bhoota suhrdam’ for Lord Varadaraja. That means He has no enemies. But if that were so, then why did He kill during His avataras? Those He killed were inimical to His devotees, and this earned His wrath. They were punished for the sin of tormenting His devotees, elaborated P.B. Rajahamsam in a discourse.

Once during one of Parasara Bhatta’s discourses, a sishya told him that he wanted to see Lord Narasimha and offer prayers. Parasra Bhatta told him that he could pray to Lord Ranganatha, with a request for His appearance in the form of Narasimha. The Lord would oblige, provided, of course, that there was a Prahlada among the people there. Could anyone consider himself the equal of Prahlada? He came as Narasimha, because of the unshakeable bhakti of Prahlada, in the face of torture and attempts to kill him. Anyone else would have given up his devotion and fallen in line with Hiranyakasipu’s orders. But the child remained steadfast. That kind of devotion, naturally, was rewarded by the Lord.

One way to know the Supreme One is through a study of the Vedas. This lustrous One made Hastigiri His abode. Even the Vedas are unable to fully reveal His glory. But Hastigiri, the hill one which He stays in Kanchipuram, shows all His luminousness to the world.