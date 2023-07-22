Renunciation, the best medium

July 22, 2023 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST

The lives of great men are a collection of experiences to be followed by us. Vidura, the noble personality, has left a legacy of various codes of conduct and guidelines. Velukudi Sri Krishnan Swamy said in a discourse that one of the morals of Vidura is how to live without depression and pressure in life. Sometimes we feel sad or develop anger thinking about a thing or an event. The best way is to forget things that cause unhappiness and this is possible if we divert our mind towards God and godly activities. We may not become an yogi overnight, but we can slowly transform by shunning the unwanted ones.

We need not bother about things that are not known to us. Vidura says if we detach ourselves from worldly attachments like those unknown to us, we can be happier (Yatho yatho nivarthathe! Thathas thatho vimuchyathe).

Nammazhwar says that if we have wealth, people will surround and shower praise on us. Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar says about renunciation in Thirukural: (“Yadhanin yadhanin neengiyan nodhal adhanin adhanin illan”) — when you detach yourselves from the worldly things one by one, each step will be a relatively painless process. It is said, “To have no wants is divine.” After all, attachment is the root cause of all pains in this world. The fewer our wants are, the closer we move towards God.

Saint Ramanuja says one who realises that God remains forever (Nithyam) and never lets His devotees down (Achuthan) and who fixes his mind ever on God and His deeds will consider all other things in this world to be equal to grass.