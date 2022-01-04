Relief from sorrow

Human birth is far superior to others since man is gifted with the capacity to analyse the purpose of his existence. He can hence try to seek a way out of samsara. Generally, pratyaksha, anumana and experience are some of the means by which we understand the world around us. But to know about the highest truth, the Supreme Brahman, the sastras are the only means and the sastra study is not easy for a majority of people. In this context, it is a fact that the Puranas and the Itihasas are rich in the profound knowledge of the sastras and that by simply listening to the narratives many are able to move towards God realisation, pointed out Sri B. Damodhara Dikshitar in a discourse.

Sacred literature has the power to influence the human mind to think and contemplate on matters more subtle than the mere material world of existence. This is exemplified in the case of Narayana Bhattatiri who took up the vow to do Bhagavata Parayana in the temple premises at Guruvayur to get rid of his disease. When thus engaged, he was inspired to compose the Narayaneeyam, a unique devotional work which is a concise version of the Bhagavata Purana in 1036 verses. It is known as Narayaneeyam for two reasons. It describes the glories of the Supreme Lord Narayana and also it is composed by Narayana Bhattatiri. He accepts that this composition was possible only through God’s grace. Above all, it inspires the highest kind of devotion, for, in the course of the narration, it is clear that Bhattatiri evolves in bhakti to ascend to the highest level when he is blessed with the vision of the very Supreme Brahman who is the indweller in each and every aspect of the entire creation. It is the belief that people can find relief from all kinds of distress by reciting the verses with great faith.