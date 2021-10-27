Relief from samsara

The greatest attainment for all beings is to get liberated from the perils of samsara, and human birth affords the opportunity for the jiva to strive for it. But even yogis steeped in meditation find it quite a challenge to fight the pulls of this samsara. So one can imagine the plight of those in Kali Yuga where people spend time and energy to earn money with the desire to enjoy the comforts of life. Unless the jiva is able to understand the value of salvation as far exceeding that of all other attractions, such as the Chintamani stone or the Kalpa Vriksham that are supposed to grant the wishes of people, he will not strive for it, pointed out Sri Dushyanth Sridhar in a discourse.

In this context, the jiva owes much to his past good deeds, say the sastras. Even to be led to this path is the result of loving service to the Lord in the past several births. In addition, if the jiva is fortunate to get the grace of an acharya or gets into Sat Sanga, he imbibes the true purpose of his life and is shown the way for salvation.

The way Sabhari in the Ramayana attains moksha is extraordinary. She is devoted to Sage Matanga and does service in his ashram for many years. When it is time for him to depart from this world, she wishes to go with him. But he advises her to stay in the ashram and wait for Rama, an incarnation of Vishnu, who would visit the place at some point of time in the future. Sabhari continues to lead the life of simple penance in the ashram and at the appropriate time, she is blessed to have the darshan of Rama. She offers Rama fruits, etc, by way of hospitality. She then wishes to be granted leave by Rama to depart to the heavenly abode.