Relevance of the epics 

November 01, 2023 04:06 am | Updated October 31, 2023 09:46 pm IST

Though the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata were written thousands of years ago, the hidden principles and concepts are relevant even today for our everyday life. Dr. Sudha Seshayyan said in a discourse that the epics din into us the two fundamental core concepts: Those who follow the righteous paths will cross the hurdles and emerge victorious. Those who transgress will fall into an abyss. While the Ramayana clarifies the concepts directly, the Mahabharatha meanders like a river with twists and turns.

When King Santanu wanted to marry Sathyavathi, her father told the king that the kingdom should be ruled only by the sons born to her daughter. Devavratha (Bhishma), son of king Santanu, born to the Goddess Ganga, assured Sathyavathi’s father that he would not marry and would dedicate himself to a life of unbroken chastity. But Sathyavathi’s sons Chithrangatha and Vichithraveerya unexpectedly died. The kingdom had to be ruled by Bhishma as a representative, which only shows what the Tamil saint Poet Thiruvalluvar said: if you harm others in the forenoon, evil will follow in the afternoon (Pirarku inna murpagal).

When Krishna went as an emissary, He did not accept the invitation of Duryodhana and others, including Bhishma, because they were goaded with one kind of infatuation or the other. The Lord took the invitation of the humble Vithura.

Karna was known for charity but could not conquer the righteous Pandavas as he supported the unrighteous Duryodhana.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.