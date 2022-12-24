Rejoice in the Nativity of Christ

December 24, 2022 01:32 am | Updated December 23, 2022 06:24 pm IST

In the popular way, which is also the worldly way, Christmas is the day for entertainment — for merrymaking, But for those who believe in Christ, it is a day of ‘rejoicing’. The angels rejoiced and sang on the night of the birth of Jesus. Mary, Jesus’ Mother said, “My spirit hath rejoiced in God my Saviour.’ Rejoicing is for those who celebrate the true meaning of Christmas — merrymaking is for those who substitute Santa Claus for Christ. Open any newspaper and see the wide range of choices to celebrate this night — entertainment galore, each one outdoing the other to give us pleasure and entertain us. Two thousand years ago, when Christ was born, the angels did the same. To you the Lord promises in 1 Samuel 2:30, “them that honour Me, I will honour.” Prayerfully, joyfully, claim that promise from the Lord.

The true meaning of Christmas is two-fold. One is well known and the other not so well known. But both are reasons for us to rejoice. The well known reason is that on this day, we commemorate the birth of Jesus. The nativity of Christ. When Mary was to give birth to Jesus, there was no room in any inn — even later in life, there was no room for him except on the Cross and in a borrowed grave. He was born not in a palace or a rich man’s home, but in a cattle shed. And yet, everyone, even shepherds, had access to Him. A king without earthly kingdom. Jesus, the preacher, the teacher, the worker of miracles, the friend of sinners, lepers and of the poor and the author of our salvation, He looms large in the history of this world and Christians across the world honour Him by celebrating His birth.

The second reason is not so well known but must be known to all. We also celebrate this day as the day when God’s plan for saving us from sin was initiated. The Bible states, “Believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and you shall be saved.” God said he will send a Saviour, to save the world from the terrible consequences of sin — spiritual death for eternity. And God sent His own Son for this redemptive purpose, said Rev. Winston J Samuel in a Christmas address.