Refuge of Saivites

Followers of Saiva Siddhanta believe that one automatically attains mukti, if one of the following conditions is fulfilled: if one is born in Thiruvarur; if one dies in Varanasi; if one thinks of Thiruvannamalai; if one worships at Chidambaram.

Birth and death are not in our hands. Given our lack of concentration, even constant thinking about Lord Siva is elusive for most of us. But worshipping at Chidambaram is definitely possible, said T. Rajarathinam in a discourse.

Lord Siva dances in five places (sabhai). Of these Chidambaram is known as Kanaka sabhai. There are Siva temples which represent one each of the five elements. Fire is represented by Thiruvannamalai; water by Thiruvanaikka; air by Kalahasthi; earth by Kanchipuram and Thiruvarur; and sky by Chidambaram. In the past, Chidambaram was densely covered with thillai trees. Hence Chidambaram is also known as Thillai. Sage Vyagrapada worshipped here. Vyagrapada means “tiger’s feet.” Hence Chidambaram is also called Puliyur, because in Tamil puli means tiger. Sage Patanjali also worshipped at this shrine. Explaining the name ‘Chidambaram’, Pamban Swami said it literally meant ‘sky of jnana.’ Although there are many Siva temples, if a Saivite speaks of ‘koyil,’ it means Chidambaram. Such is its importance to devotees of Lord Siva. Chidambaram is referred to as ‘cit sabha’ or ‘jnana sabha.’ Sekkizhar, the 12th century poet, wanted to compose a work documenting the lives of the Nayanmaars. As he sat in the Chidambaram temple, pondering how to begin this work, Lord Siva gave him the first verse. Twenty-five padigams of Manickavachagar’s Thiruvachagam were composed in Chidambaram. When asked about the substance of Thiruvachagam, Manickavachagar said it was the dancing Lord Siva of Chidambaram.