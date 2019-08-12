While Andal’s Thiruppavai is an offering to Lord Krishna, the verses in this work were taken to be references to Ramanuja, by Vaishnavite scholar Prativadhibhayankaram Annangarachar swami. Basing her lecture on his interpretations, G. Satyabhama said that the malai (hill) referred to by Andal signifies the Vedas. The tip of this hill is dharma tattva. Interpreting the word malai (hill) as a reference to the Vedas is justified, because of the story of Sage Bharadvaja. He studied the Vedas, and could not understand their depth, and kept asking for an extension in his life so that he could study them thoroughly.

But despite living for hundreds of years, he still could not grasp the entire meaning of the Vedas. Indra then pointed to three hills, and said that Bharadvaja’s knowledge was like some sand from those hills, meaning to say, that the Vedas could never be fully understood. Seeriya singam (ferocious lion) again is a reference to Ramanuja. This lion subsists by reading the works of Thirumangai Azhvar, says Ramanuja Nootrandadi, a work in praise of Ramanuja. Ramanuja realised the purpose of his birth. He realised that he was on this earth to save people from samsaric bonds and to guide them to moksha. This pasuram of Andal is about Narasimha, and so she talks about the hairs on Narasimha’s mane standing up. Is there a Ramanuja connection here? Yes, for Ramanuja had a lovely tuft of hair, and when he went forth to argue with his opponents, his lustre frightened them off. Andal speaks of a simhasana in her pasuram.

This can be taken to mean the three Vedas, which served as the basis for Ramanuja’s arguments. It also refers to Ramanuja using all srutis — bheda, abheda and ghataka srutis in his works and in establishing validity of Visishtadvaita.