January 05, 2024 04:56 am | Updated 04:56 am IST

The Ramayana contains all the treasures, like various precious things found in an ocean. Sri Valmiki yearned to write a story about a pious personality. He asked sage Naradha who possessed 16 great virtues on the earth, and the sage listed out more than what Valmiki had asked, citing Sri Rama’s virtuous qualities. Valmiki started writing by invoking the grace of Naradha, who blessed him with Sankshepa Ramayanam. Later, Valmiki developed it, expanding it into 24,000 slokas.

Vadakudi Sri Sundararama Dikshitar said in a discourse that the letters “Ra” and “Ma” are drawn from the sacred “Ashtakshara Mantra”. Recitation or hearing the recitation of the Ramayana is like a person relishing sweet honey. Scriptures say that Goddess Ganga Devi cleanses the sins of those who take a holy dip in the river. Sri Adi Sankara says in Gangashtakam that if a person takes even a drop of the Ganga water, all his sins will be removed. But Ganga Devi is worried that she is laden with more and more sins of all the beings who drink or dip in the river and how can she neutralise those sins. It is said that Ganga Devi removes all her sins by listening to the recitation of Sri Ramayana verses (Moola Parayanam). Sage Agasthya says that wherever Sri Ramayana is read, Ganga Devi would be there to listen.

