Reason for avataras

10 August 2020 22:29 IST

The Lord is anxious to reveal His auspicious qualities to the world, and hence He takes avataras, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan, in a discourse. In Paramapada, He does not get an opportunity to reveal His qualities like vaatsalya, sauseelya, saulabhya etc. Vaatsalya means that even if someone has some flaws, we do not mind them. But in Paramapada, no one has any flaws. So, there is no scope for the display of vaatsalya in Paramapada. The cow is a herbivorous animal, and yet, when it has a calf, it licks the body of the new-born clean, and eats the afterbirth joyfully. That is because of its love for its calf. Likewise, the Lord is like a mother, in His forgiving nature. He does not shun us because of our doshas. His protection to us shows that even our doshas are welcome, because He cares for us.

The tendency of most people is to sin, but to refuse to accept the consequences of their actions. They do not do good deeds, but want good results. In his Daya Satakam, Vedanta Desika speaks of Lord Srnivasa’s daya. Desika says that he offers a lot of food to Daya Devi. Food here means sins! Daya Devi swallows them all, and wants more, says Desika. From this, we should not infer the wrong meaning. It does not mean we should deliberately do wrong things. It is just to show that despite all our bad qualities, the Lord showers His mercy on us. He can show such daya only on this earth, for in Paramapada, no one has any doshas.

Kamban says that in Ayodhya, no one gave any daana. Daana can be given, only if there is someone to receive it. When everyone is prosperous, there will be no recipients. Similarly, in Paramapada, there is no one in need of daya, for no one has any doshas there. Hence the need for avataras.

