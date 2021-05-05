Realising the supreme one

05 May 2021 22:48 IST

Kooratazhvan explained profound concepts in a simple manner, and we find this in his Varadaraja Stavam, a composition in praise of Lord Varadaraja of Kanchipuram, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse. We have to rely on the Vedas to understand the Supreme One. But not many understand what the Vedas say. Some misinterpret them. It is given only to a few blessed people to understand what the Vedas say. They must be recipients of the Lord’s grace even at the time of birth. The rest think that propitiating other devatas like Brahma will earn liberation for them. But other devatas too function with limitations. Exiting the earth and going to Brahma’s abode is just exchanging one prison for another. If on the earth we are bound by iron chains, in Brahma loka, we will be bound by golden chains.

While telling us about the Paramatma, the Vedas say what He is not like. By a process of elimination, they seek to explain the Supreme One. But Hastigiri, the hill on which Lord Varadaraja of Kanchi resides, helps us recognise Paramatma easily. The moment we do a pradakshina of Hastigiri, we feel energised, and then when we worship Varadaraja, we realise that we are before the Paramatma.

When Krishna went as a messenger of Pandavas, Duryodhana ordered that no one was to rise when He entered. But the moment Krishna entered, Duryodhana himself rose from his throne. Such is the tejas of the Lord that we worship Him the moment we see Him. Varadaraja shows us His Supremacy and His saulabhya. Thiruvarangathu Amudanar says in Ramanuja Nootrandadi that we have suffered on the earth in our several births, But the Lord has given us the blessing of following the path laid down by Ramanujacharya, who was dear to the strong shouldered Varadaraja.

