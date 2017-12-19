Where does one’s spiritual quest begin? One’s search for an understanding of God begins with the question, “Who am I?” The “I” here cannot be the physical body, because we don’t have any doubts about our identity in that sense. We know who our parents are, where we live, where we work etc. What then is this “I”? It is the atma, that controls the body and makes it function. Beginning to understand the atma is the first step in one’s spiritual journey. However, it is this first step which is also the most difficult, said Sarala Rajagopalan, in a discourse.

A jnani is one who has understood the nature of the atma and subsequently the nature of the Paramatma too. He is not content with such knowledge but wants to help others too in realising God. There is a beautiful verse of Vallalar, wherein he asks the moon if it knows of some trick for him to understand himself. In other words, he wants to know if there is some easy way to understand the nature of the atma. But the truth is that it is not an easy path. It requires meditation and concentration. A person who has not understood himself is one who stumbles along in life, not knowing which path to take. But he who is self-realised, knows the destination and the path to it. The destination is God and the jnana goes towards that destination like a child who identifies its mother even in a crowd. Tirumoolar says that he who has understood himself, comes to no harm; but he who has not understood himself suffers due to his ignorance. He who understands himself also realises the God who is in him and in everyone. Jnanis have searched and found God who is in them. Thayumanavar said that the heart was a temple, and that love was the water used to perform abhisheka to the Lord enshrined in his heart.