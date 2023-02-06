Ravidas opposed dogma

February 06, 2023 03:55 am | Updated February 05, 2023 11:55 pm IST

In the Tamil month of Thai when many devotees pay homage to gurus, it is significant that Sikh saint Ravidas’s birth jayanthi falls on Thai Poosam day this year. The balance needed to traverse the twinning bridge of walking in the path of godliness and yet leading a material life are often shown by such gurus, said Professor Kumool Abbi in a lecture. Inner strife and outer conflicts often make it difficult for people to walk on the path of dharma, and while our scriptures show the way, saints have deconstructed various high philosophy in simple format, in order for ordinary people to embrace a life of goodliness and godliness in their daily lives.

Ravidas sang, ‘ Meri Preet Gobind sio, jin ghatey. (My love for the lord of the universe does not decrease, I paid for it dearly in exchange for my soul.) The 15-16th Century Bhakti poet firmly and steadfastly stood up for those on the margins in society and fought against dogma, ostentation, oppression, superstition and ritualism. Ravidas was a contemporary of Kabir and is believed to have met Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikh religion. Born in the village of Seer Govardhanpur to a family of leather tanners, a profession he considered his keerat (vocation) and continued all his life. Forty-one shabads of Ravidass bani have been included in the Shri Guru Granth Sahib in the form of different ragas. Similarly the Panchvani text of the Dadupanthi tradition have incorporated some of his works. His works contain the common thread of an unflinching devotion to God who is projected in an abstract form as Nirguna (without attributes). It is believed that Meera Bai and Queen Jhallan Bai of Chittor were his devotees. His vision encompassed an ideal society of Begumpura where no sorrow, discrimination and differences existed. ‘ Man changa to kalhothi main Ganga’ (if the conscience is pure, the pot of water is like Ganga).

