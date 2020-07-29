Ranganatha’s acceptance

Maraneri Nambi was a disciple of Alavandar. But Maraneri Nambi’s family members were not devout Sri Vaishnavas, and Maraneri Nambi did not want them to perform his last rites after his death. So Peria Nambi, another disciple of Alavandar, performed the last rites for Maraneri Nambi. Peria Nambi was a Brahmin and Maraneri Nambi was not. People began to say that Peria Nambi being a Brahmin should not have performed the last rites of Maraneri Nambi.

When people complained to Ramanuja about Peria Nambi, Ramanuja wanted to show the world the greatness of Maraneri Nambi, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi in a discourse. So he met Peria Nambi and asked him why he had performed the last rites of Maraneri Nambi. Peria Nambi’s reply pleased Ramanuja very much, for that is what he had expected to hear. Peria Nambi said, “Lord Rama granted moksha to the bird Jatayu. Maraneri Nambi is not lower in status than a bird. Nor am I greater than Lord Rama.”

Lord Ranganatha of Srirangam also gave His approval for Peria Nambi’s act. Peria Nambi’s family had been ostracised, and none of the inhabitants of Srirangam would talk to anyone in his family. Peria Nambi, who had never missed participating in Lord Ranganatha’s festivals, stayed at home, sad because he could not witness the Lord’s procession in His chariot. But Lord Ranganatha, who was out on His chariot, wanted to show the world that He fully supported Peria Nambi. Even as people walked along with the chariot, the chariot suddenly stopped outside Peria Nambi’s house. No one was able to move the chariot even an inch until Peria Nambi had had darshan of the Lord. The Lord thus showed His acceptance of what Peria Nambi had done, and also showed the others that He disapproved of their attitude.