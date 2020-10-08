Ramayana the life saver

Not only was the story of Rama heard with joy, but it was also narrated with relish, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse. When Indrajit captured Hanuman and took him to Ravana’s court, Hanuman narrated the story of Rama in Ravana’s presence. Ravana gave Sita an ultimatum, and said if she did not accept him within a stipulated period, he would kill Her. Sita was preparing to end her sorrow, when She heard Rama’s story being narrated. It was Hanuman who hit upon the idea of speaking about Rama to save Her. Thus Sita’s life was saved by Rama’s story.

Rama on His return to Ayodhya, after rescuing Sita from Lanka, had to halt briefly at the ashram of sage Bharadwaja. Bharata had threatened to jump into the fire if Rama was not back at the end of the fourteen-year exile. Afraid that he might carry out the threat, Rama sent Hanuman to his brother. Hanuman told Bharata the story of Rama. Bharata was not aware of the abduction of Sita, the search for Her and the killing of Ravana. Hanuman was the one who informed him. Bharata’s life was saved by Rama’s story.

When Rama’s avatara was about to end, Rama said to Hanuman that he could come to Paramapada, to be with Him. Hanuman asked if he could worship Rama in Paramapada, if he could hear the Ramayana there. Rama replied that in Paramapada, He could be worshipped only as Paramapadanatha, and not as Rama. Also there would be no recital of the Ramayana or Rama nama sankeerthana. Hanuman said that in that case, he would choose to remain on the earth. When we lose someone dear to us, we try to keep the memories alive, by listening to someone talking about them. Hanuman said that wherever the Ramayana was discoursed upon, or Rama was praised, he would be there.