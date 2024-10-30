The inner strength of a man’s spiritual stature is judged as the length of the stalk of a lotus flower, determined by the height of water in a pond (vellatanaiya malar nittam-kural-595). Kambavaridhi Lanka Sri Jeyaraj said in a discourse that to excel in life, a person must synchronise his external actions with his inner thoughts, and he should be guileless and not sanctimonious. A maxim says, “ullangai nellikani pola“ — anything that is as clear and certain as the nelli fruit (gooseberry) on the palm of one’s hand. The lines in the inner core of the fruit will be similar to the outer skin cover.

Poet Kambar exemplifies Bharatha as the person apt to befit this great virtue. The Ramayana praises Bharatha’s greatness in various places. Sage Viswamitra praised Bharatha and said he was equal to Sri Rama.

On hearing the cancellation of Sri Rama’s coronation, his mother Kousalya told Rama that it would take place to Bharatha, who was better than Rama.

The hunter Guha, suspecting Bharatha, aimed at him with an arrow. Sumantra alerted Bharatha, but he raised his hands, symbolically saying he had come not to fight but only to see Sri Rama. Guha lavishly showered Bharatha with praise and told him that even a thousand Ramas would not equal Bharatha.

When Bharatha was waiting for Sri Rama’s arrival from the forest and decided to fall in the Agnikunda if he had not turned up, Kousalya said even tens of millions of Sri Rama would not match one Bharatha.

Bharatha’s place in all the golden letters has been highly written.