Rama’s request to Sumantra

January 21, 2023 05:20 am | Updated January 20, 2023 06:31 pm IST

When Lord Rama is ready to cross the Ganga, He tells Sumantra to go back to Ayodhya. Unhappy about being sent away, the faithful Sumantra expresses his feelings to Rama, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar, in a discourse. He says that despite being born in a royal family, Rama is forced to live in a forest with His Consort Sita and His brother Lakshmana. Sumantra asks how he can go back to Ayodhya, where that sinner Kaikeyi lives. Rama pacifies Sumantra and says that he is the greatest friend of the Ikshvaku clan. Dasaratha is sure to be miserable, having sent Rama away. Rama points out that in such circumstances, it is the duty of Sumantra to console the king. If Kaikeyi makes fresh demands, and the king has no option but to heed her, then Sumantra must do as the king says. Whatever needs to be done must be done by Sumantra in a way that pleases the king and keeps him from grieving.

Rama tells Sumantra that after paying his respects to the king, he must convey information about the welfare of the royal persons now in exile. He urges Sumantra to tell Dasaratha that none of the three members of the royal clan, now going to the forest, is unhappy. At the end of the fourteen-year period, they will all three be back in Ayodhya. This is to be conveyed not only to the king but to his queens too, including to Kaikeyi. Rama asks Sumantra to especially assure Kausalya about the welfare of her son, and to tell her that Rama, Lakshmana and Sita offer their pranams at her feet. Bharata should be brought to Ayodhya soon and his coronation must be celebrated, Rama says. Sumantra’s sorrow at leaving Rama behind is resolved when he is born as Akrura during the Krishna avatara, for Akrura has the good fortune of bringing Krishna to Mathura.