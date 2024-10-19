Ramanuja’s seven guidelines

Thirukkudandhai Sri Venkatesh said in a discourse that though Saint Ramanuja lived a thousand years ago, the Acharya’s guidance is still relevant today and easy to follow. He listed seven guidelines. Lord Narayana, with His divine consort Mahalakshmi, is the Supreme Being. With our limited senses, we can’t realise the unlimited God, nor can we through our inference (anumanam). People can easily worship God in temples and at home. He has the same power as in Srivaikuntam.

He is omniscient, omnipresent, and omnipotent and resides in all beings. All sentients and insentients form part of His divine body. If people remember this noble thought, they will not develop hatred towards others. Lord Krishna says those devoted to Indra or other divinities worship Me because all existing things constitute My body (Yepanya Devatha Bhaktha:-CH 9-Verse 23).

All sounds and words denote Him only. Whatever deeds we do should be to please God. We must remember that He uses us as instruments. “Focus your mind on Me and be My devotee. Engage your mind and regard Me as the supreme goal. You will attain Me.”(Manmana Bava-CH-9-Verse 34.) Chandogyopanishad says, “Itatmyam idham sarvam tat satyam cha Atma.” There are two means to attain Him — Bhakti and prapatti. Bhakti yoga takes longer, and people need to observe karma and jnana yoga also for the same. Prapatti or surrender through an acharya is the easiest.

In the realm of His world, Sri Vaikunta, the enjoyment of divine ecstasy by ordinary people is the same as that enjoyed by the acharyas, and there is no discrimination. People can attain moksha only after leaving this world.