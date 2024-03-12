Ramadan, a call to devotion

March 12, 2024 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting. The spiritual significance of Ramadan lies in its focus on self-discipline, personal growth and increased devotion to God, said Syed Meeran in a lecture.

Through acts of worship, charity and self-control, Muslims strive to grow closer to Allah, purify their hearts, and become more compassionate and mindful individuals. Adult Muslims, with exceptions for those who are ill, travelling, pregnant women, lactating mothers, are required to abstain from food, drink and other physical needs, from fajr (dawn) to maghrib (sunset) each day throughout the month. The Holy Koran says (2:183), “O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those who before you, that ye may (learn) self-restraint.” It also says, (2:185) ”Ramadan is the (month) in which was sent down the Koran as a guide to mankind, also (with) clear (signs) for guidance and judgment (between right and wrong). Therefore, every one of you who is present (at home) during that month should spend it in a fasting, but if any one is ill, or on a journey, the prescribed period (should be made up) later. Allah intends every facility for you. He does not want to put you in difficulties. (He wants you to) Complete the prescribed period, and to glorify Him in that He has guided you, and perchance ye shall be grateful.”

Ramadan is also a time when Muslims are encouraged to perform acts of kindness, share with less fortunate and strengthen the bonds within their communities. Zakat, another of the five pillars of Islam, is an obligatory form of almsgiving based on one’s wealth. Ramadan culminates in the celebration of Id-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month.

