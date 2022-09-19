Rama, the sole protector

September 19, 2022 02:30 IST

Rama is the embodiment of dharma and the Ramayana is the handbook on dharma in practice. Dharma is considered the highest principle that supports all things in the universe. Valmiki clarifies on Rama’s commitment to dharma in a verse wherein it is said that Rama is the sole protector of all the beings in the entire universe, and a staunch defender of His own dharma, faith, virtue and principles. He is the protector of all those who seek His refuge. When Rama entered Dandakaranya, the rishis were overwhelmed by His presence and it is said that they experienced Brahma Anubhuti on seeing Him, pointed out Sri B. Damodhara Dikshitar in a discourse.

But the forest was also the home for the rakshasas who lived on human flesh, and in their wily ways caused obstruction to the meditative life of the sages. As for Rama, Sita and Lakshmana, they cherished the divine and sacred atmosphere of the whole area purified by the performance of yagas and by the chanting of Vedic hymns. The sages received and honoured their guests with great warmth and offered their humble hospitality with fruits, flowers and water. They also sought Rama’s protection from the atrocities of the demons who constantly thwarted their yagas.

They told Him, ‘Whether in Ayodhya or in the forest, You alone can save us. Our mission is to live in peace by meditating on Brahman. We train ourselves to overcome our anger and to control our senses. We do not desire a life of material comfort or enjoyment. Neither can we fight nor retaliate the acts of aggression on us caused by the demons. Our only strength is our penance and if we use it against them, we lose whatever we have gained by it. We are helpless like the foetus in the mother’s womb that cannot protect itself. It is your duty to protect us from the dangers.” Rama promises to protect them 

