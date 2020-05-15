15 May 2020 21:29 IST

Adi Sankara’s Stotra granthas are capable of making a powerful impact on one who learns them with interest. While these hymns are noted for their extraordinary devotional quality, they are also packed with the profound Upanishad truths on Brahma Jnana. The devotee thus is inspired into a spiritual experience where bhakti and jnana get merged in a seamless manner.

For instance, in the Rama Bhujanga Stotra, the acharya while extolling the greatness of Rama avatar also indicates that Rama as the very Absolute Brahman is the ultimate end and goal, said Sri K. Srinivasan in a discourse. Even at the outset, he salutes Rama and addresses Him as the eternal form of Taraka Brahma when he draws from the purana beliefs in the power of Rama Nama. In the puranas such as the Skanda and Padma, it is stated that regardless of one’s spiritual attainment or one’s karma bondage, if one happens to die in Kasi, he gets liberated because Siva chants the Rama Taraka Mantra in his ears. A verse in this hymn alludes to Siva’s chanting the Rama Nama thrice to liberate the souls in Kasi to show the special value of the Rama Nama in helping people cross the ocean of samsara. It is also held that when Siva first revealed the efficacy of the Rama Taraka Mantra to Goddess Parvati, He mentioned that chanting the Rama Nama is equal to chanting the Sahasranama of the Lord. In the famous verse ‘Sri Rama Rama Ramethi Rame Rame Manorame,’ Rama Nama is repeated thrice. The acharya reinforces the truth that Rama is the manifestation of the Absolute Brahman. Hence, meditation on the form and qualities of Rama also leads to the realisation of Brahman. Rama has taught by example the way to lead a life of virtue, dharma, viveka and vairagya and thereby to strive for liberation.

Advertising

Advertising