Rama sets an example for all

Listening to the Ramayana is considered efficacious at all times. One may ask why that is so. The Ramayana is an epic delineating dharma and shows how one can follow the same in one’s life by applying the same principles. Saints have eulogised the epic as a life lesson on dharma, said Damal Ramakrishnan in a discourse.

Like a fisher diving deep into the ocean to harvest pearls, devotees find fresh nuggets of wisdom with every exposure to the Ramayana. Not for nothing has the great Azhwar said, “Karpar Ramapiranai allal matrrum karparo?” (Those who want to learn, will they learn about anyone other than the great benefactor Rama ?) Vishnu took shape as Rama, the son of Dasaratha, and lived as one among the people, for the purpose of instructing us on how to live, on how to prepare for various challenges, how to face them and go through them all.

Rama grew up in a joint family with a mother, father, siblings and stepmothers. Like any of us, He too faced change in fortunes overnight. As the first born he was assured of the crown and yet the night before coronation he was asked to go to the forest and renounce his claim for 14 years. He obeyed his father’s command without further ado. All these challenges happened to Rama, a man, who was born in Ayodhya, the city celebrated as Vaikuntam, with the perennial Sarayu ensuring there was excellent agricultural produce and the people, healthy and wealthy. The monsoon never failed, but poured three times a month (maadham mummari pozhindhu) and the citizens knew neither poverty nor illness. When faced with adversity, Rama showed steadfastness in following the path of dharma, setting an example for all.

