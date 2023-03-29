Rama, personification of dharma

March 29, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST

“ Ramo vigrahavan dharmaha, dharmo vigrahavan rama”, Lord Rama is personification of dharma. His looks, character and conduct mesmerised everyone, swept everyone off their feet. He exemplified satya and dharma, the practice of which will help to attain moksha, as evidenced by jatayu moksham, said Dhamal Perundevi in a discourse. Narada wanted Valmiki to name a man with all 16 ideal characteristics, and the sage introduces us to Rama. He embodies all the virtuous qualities — devoid of jealousy, not given to anger, educated, capable of forgiving enemies, courageous, steadfast of mind, exemplar of gratitude, obedience where warranted as shown by him. When he realised his father wanted him to go to the forest, he obediently left. Subsequently, when Bharata and his entourage coaxed him to return to the kingdom, he refused, since pithru vakya paripalanam was very important to him. Born as a ruler, he treated everyone as an equal: he embraced boat man Guha as his brother, saying Aaivar anom (We are five brothers now). Likewise. He took Sugreeva, as well as Vibhishana, the rebel brother of Ravana, into his family, telling Vibhishana, we are seven brothers now. He is known as Sarva Guna Adhipathi.

If anyone rendered small help, he would mention it constantly, if anyone insulted him, he would throw it out of his mind. Sita tells Ravana, “You better surrender to Rama. Like a piece of wood thrown into ocean coming back to shore, he will treat your misdeeds as of no object and accept your saranagati”. Rama is an ocean of good traits, he proves this time and again in his avatar and if you surrender to Him, those misdeeds of yours will get negated. Even in war, he shows his quality of dharma: when Ravana loses his weapons in the battle, Rama refrains from vanquishing the weapon-less enemy. Instead, he tells him,” inru poi nalai yuddhathirku vaa — “If you want to wage war, come tomorrow. If you want to surrender do so now itself I will accept it.” Who else but Rama, the repository of all the dharmic qualities, exhibit such generosity, fairness and kindness to one and all, including his enemies? This is why Rama namam, Rama prabhavam are still the beacon for all the faithful lost in the darkness of human frailties. As Andal says, he is Manathukku iniyan, he has endeared himself to all, from his mother to the smallest of things in the animal kingdom.