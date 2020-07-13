Rama made others happy

13 July 2020 21:23 IST

Rama is described as Subhekshanah in the Vishnu Sahasranama. It means that that Rama had beautiful eyes. This name signifies that if a person did not see Rama, or was not seen by Him, he would not only be condemned by everyone, but he would condemn himself. The next name in the Sahasranama is Rama, which means He who makes others happy. He delighted everyone with His charm and good looks, and with His good qualities, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan, in a discourse.

We find that even rishis admired His handsomeness. When Rama entered the Dandakaranya forest, sages gave up their mouna vrata and spoke admiringly of His beauty. Surpanakha, when punished by Lakshmana, ran to her brother Khara, to narrate what had happened. But even then, she could not help paying tribute to Rama’s looks. She spoke of His lotus-like eyes, and said He looked like a gandharva.

Vaishnava Acharya Nampillai did not find this surprising. Even when one is critical of something, one must speak the truth, which is what Surpanakha did. Was Rama not handsome? So, although she had a complaint against Him, she did not hide the truth, but revealed that He was a handsome man.

Advertising

Advertising

Rama was also deserving of the name Viraama, because none could vanquish Him. During Rama’s battle with Ravana, Indra lent his chariot and his charioteer Matali to Rama. Indra had always lost battles, which he had fought, and had run away from the battlefield. So Matali, had always been in the sad position of having to drive the chariot away from the enemy. But Rama feared none, and so Matali now, for the first time, had the experience of driving towards the enemy.