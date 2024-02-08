Rama and time management

February 08, 2024 04:50 am | Updated 04:50 am IST

Time management is a critical factor in all our lives and citing lack of time to accomplish various tasks is a common refrain. One should take inspiration from Lord Rama, who was a master at accomplishing various tasks on time. Why is He hailed as Kalatmaka Parameswara Ram? It is because He is the soul of time and He did not permit time to impose limitations on Him, said Swami Mitrananada in a discourse.

Action without dharma is of no consequence and Rama, the quintessential upholder of values, ensured He carried out various tasks with required intensity and within the necessary timeframe. Just as how the son of Kausalya carried out each action required of Him from the moment He manifested on earth, we too should march in His footsteps in our daily life, with wisdom, purpose and a sense of direction as shown by Rama. When He carried out the tasks, Rama also spread joy and happiness around Him: be it helping Viswamitra conduct yaga or the manner in which he effortlessly wielded the powerful bow at Sita’s swayamwara.

He was quick to identify good people and forge friendships with them, as he did with Guha. Upon meeting Sugriva and Hanuman, intuitively aware of the need to prove His prowess to them against the valiant Vaali, He expertly shot a single arrow that pierced seven trees, with quiet intensity, banishing once and for all, doubts in anyone’s mind over His valour. He exhibited the highest principle of dharma by asking Ravana to either surrender or return the next day to battle, when the Lankan king was unarmed. Anyone else would have given vent to anger and feelings of revenge, but Rama shows how to dovetail honour, valour and time management. Rama is nothing but pure consciousness and which is latent within us all. We should find that in order to fulfil our purpose in life.

