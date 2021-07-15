Rajas and tamas

15 July 2021 21:54 IST

Lord Krishna tells Uddhava that a person with the guna of rajas has certain characteristics, said P.T. Seshadri in a discourse. He has kaama (desire), eehaa (puts in a lot of effort), mada (arrogance), trishna (has great desires), sthamba (pride), aaheehi (asks the Lord for wealth), bhida (looks down on others), sukha (likes the joys obtained through the indriyas), madotsaaha (delights in fighting), yasaspreethih (loves fame), haasya (mocks others), veerya (boasts of his strengths), and balodyamaha (tries to establish adamantly that whatever he says is right).

A person with the guna of tamas has certain traits. He has krodah (anger), lobha (is a miser), anruta ( tries to establish as Sastra, that which is not Sastra), himsa (tortures others and is unfaithful), yaachnya (asks others for something), dambah (shows off and pretends to be what he is not), klama (gives difficulties to others), kalihi (causes people to fight amongst themselves), soka (causes sorrow to others), moha (leads others down the wrong path), vishaada (worries and makes others worry), aarthi (thinks poorly of himself), nidraa (sleeps a lot), aasha (desires something or the other all the time), bheeti (is always afraid), and anudhyamah (does not do any work).

Krishna says that one with sattva guna glows. He has no blemish and is calm. One with rajas has many desires and differentiates between people. One with tamas has ajnana and is lazy. Because one with rajas does wrong things, his indriyas are not under control. His thinking is not clear. His body becomes unhealthy. If one has tamas, his mind cannot focus on anything. The one with sattva guna always has his indriyas under control. He is without desire. He is not worried about his body and is therefore always happy.

