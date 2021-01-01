Faith

Ragas in Agamas

In the Vishnu Purana sage Parasara tells Maitreya that the Universe is the embodiment of sound (nadaathmajam jagat), and it is from nada that the Vedas, Agamas, Itihasas and Puranas came. Vishnu is nada roopa, says Parasara. Pancharatra Agamas govern worship in many Vishnu temples like Srirangam, Kancheepuram Varadaraja, Kumbakonam Sarangapani and Melkote temple, to name a few. The Pancharatra Agamas are said to have been given by Lord Vishnu Himself, and hence they are known as Bhagavad Sastra. While these Agama texts lay down ritual procedures for worship, they also contain many references to music. The Agamas show us the importance of music in temple worship, said P.T. Seshadri, in a discourse.

The Agamas give the names of many ragas like Kaisika. Parameswara, Paadma and Aniruddha samhitas mention the following ragas: Kamada, Kedara, Gowlai, Gowleeya, Kaisika, Gandhara, Gouda, Gowli, Ghanta, Cholapaani, Takkesi, Daksha, Desakshi, Panchama, Poornachandra, Bhupala, Mangala, Madhyamavati, Malathi, Malavi, Megharadha, Mohana, Varalika, Shreekamada, Sriraga, Hamsadhvani, Natabhashaka and Mallaka. Aniruddha Samhita gives ragas for the different directions — Gandhara (East), Kaisika (South), Kamada (West) and Takka (North). The Pancharatra samhitas talk of many musical instruments — anaka, kaamsya, kaahala, ghanta, chihsha, jallari, jalli, dhakka, dhakkari, damaruka, timila, dudduka, tooriya, dundubhi, naaga, nissaana, pataha, panava, beri, brihadberi, madduka, mardala, malla, mridanga, mooraja, varoota, veena, venu, sankha, sringa, hasta ghanta, harsva mardala, harsva pataha. In Srirangam temple, 38 instruments were played in the past, of which only a few are now played.

