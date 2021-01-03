Quoteworthy words

There are people who want to keep to the path of righteousness, but do not do so, because of various reasons. Affection for their kin often keeps people away from the path of dharma, said V.S. Karunakarachariar, in a discourse. When someone in the family does something sinful, they do not correct him, but allow him to do as he pleases. Dritharashtra is an example of one who, even when he wanted to do what was correct, did not do so. Dritharashtra was ready to sin, because of his affection for his son Duryodhana. He did not use his authority to put an end to Duryodhana’s evil designs, but quietly submitted to all his son’s evil plans.

Had he been assertive, war could have been avoided. And yet, there were occasions when he spoke words that should be remembered. Lord Krishna goes to the court of the Kauravas as a messenger of the Pandavas. In the normal course, He should have been welcomed with all the honours due to Him. But Duryodhana was adamant that the Lord should not be welcomed. The welcome should have been grand for more than one reason. Krishna was a messenger and deserved the respect customarily shown to all messengers. Krishna’s son Samba had married Duryodhana’s daughter Lakshmanaa. And yet, Duryodhana refused to treat Krishna with respect and tried to imprison Him. Krishna then assumed His Visvaroopa and showed that everyone and everything in the world was contained in Him. He granted Dritharashtra eyesight, so that he could see His Visvaroopa. Then when Krishna was about to depart, Dritharashtra said to Him, “Take away my eyesight. Having seen Your Visvaroopa, I have no wish to see anything again in this world.” So, even Dritharashtra, who stood by watching Duryodhana tormenting the Pandavas, did say something quoteworthy.