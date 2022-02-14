Quest for truth

February 14, 2022 21:25 IST

Knowledge is awareness of many things and underlying principles in the workings of the universe and the beings etc in it. This is also explained as objective knowledge. But there is a higher knowledge available to human beings who are endowed with the senses, mind and intellect. This is the awareness of the subtle features that coexist and transcend the tangible aspects of the universe. The Bhagavad Gita teaches everyone to reach a holistic awareness of the cosmos and the individual’s role during one’s journey through life, pointed out Srimati Sunanda in a discourse.

The Lord also explains the difficulties and challenges in this quest to understand the highest truth or Brahman. It is divine, esoteric and remains hidden behind the world of everyday experience. This is owing to the effects and the hold of Prakriti on all aspects of creation. It is always difficult to come out of Prakriti. But to one who is keen to attain it, it is available as direct perception and experience. Sastras teach that all the experiences in this world are akin to a dream. But just as the dreamer in the dream state cannot be made to understand that whatever experiences he undergoes in that state are not real, it is difficult for us to reject worldly experiences and involvement.

Only when the transition from dream to wake state happens, as for instance when being chased by a dream lion he wakes up, can he perceive the reality. Though the dream lion is part of the illusion it has the capacity to wake you. Just as the dream experience rests in the mind of the individual in the wake state, the entire waking experience rests in Brahman. When practising pole vaulting, the pole is crucial to enable the trainee to cross the height. But it is also true that once the height is crossed it is of no use to him.

